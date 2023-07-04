Maid who came here 11 years ago met a kind employer who allowed her to upskill and now becomes a Healthcare Assistant

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper who came to Singapore 11 years ago took to social media to share that though she went through struggles, she managed to upskill and now becomes a Healthcare Assistant.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for domestic helpers, the woman wrote: “I never thought that my decision to come to Singapore 11 years ago will led me to this wonderful journey. Have no experience at all only determination, i challenges myself how well and how strong i am to work abroad, coping with different cultures and environmental that totally different with mine”.

The maid wrote that her first five years in Singapore were hardly smooth, and she went through a few different employers for various reasons. “Until one day i met her, my kind and supportive employer who saw my passion and dedication to my work. She is offering me to go for courses, and she paid half of the fee that time. One her advice i still remember up to this day is ” i believe with your hard work, your passion, your kindness one day you can aim what you are looking for..” And here i am now..” the maid wrote.

She said that she worked hard, and from someone without experience with nursing, she has now become a healthcare staff member in Singapore’s healthcare sector.

“From just mere helper, now i can proudly said i am is Health Care Assistant.If I can do it , i do believe many others woman out there, especially my fellow helper can do the same. Upgrading ourselves is worthwhile. Because learning is never stop. As long we put our mind and efforts, nothing is impossible”, she wrote.

Here’s what others who commented on her post said:

Last year, a maid took to social media to talk about the pros and cons of a live-out arrangement. This means the helper would go to work like any other employee, complete tasks, and then go home to their rented apartments.

In her post, she wrote that many of her fellow helpers asked about stay-out jobs. “One of their reason is they want to go study on their off day without rushing out doing household in their employers house on their day off. As i understand stay out job is not kind of easy job to get especially if we are under work permit in domestic sector”, she wrote.

Under the Employment of Foreign Manpower (Work Passes) Regulations, maids must stay in the same residence as their employers, and any other residential address must be approved first.

