Maid says she wants to go back home without serving notice period as “this was just a try out” for her, she never intended to work for 2 years

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper who worked for 6 months wants to go back to her home country as she never intended to fulfil her 2-year contract.

In an anonymous post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the woman said she was looking for advice on handling her maid. She wrote: “I have a helper who worked 6 months with me and tells me now she wants to go back to her home country. She has just finished her loan and her contract states 3 months’ notice. She is asking now to send her back asap”.

The employer asked if her maid did not serve her notice as per her contract, would the helper be liable to pay her salary in lieu?

“Her reason of leaving was that this was just a try out for her. And she is saying now she never had the intention to work for 2 years. Interview time she said otherwise. I treat her well, provide a room with private toilet, full meals (including takeaway meals from restaurants, snacks, unlimited drinks (coke, packet drinks, coffee…). I believe in treating helpers like family. I have good track records of having helpers (they usually renew and work for 4 – 6 years with me. This is the first I have encountered of such”, the employer wrote.

She asked others in the group for advice on the matter.

