Maid is pregnant during pre-employment checkup but has been bleeding for a week; she tells her employer it’s a miscarriage and begs to be hired

SINGAPORE: An employer wanted to give her new maid a chance even though the latter tested positive for pregnancy.

In an anonymous post to a support group on social media, an employer wrote: “My helper just arrived from her home town and during her pre employment check up it turns out that she is pregnant!”

The woman explained: “Even though the test shows positive, she says she is having her periods now and is bleeding now for a week and doctor checked and confirmed this during the check up. It might be that she is undergoing a spontaneous miscarriage. She really wants to work here in Singapore and I would like to give her a chance”.

According to the Ministry of Manpower, employers “must send your helper for a medical examination by a Singapore-registered doctor within two weeks from her arrival in Singapore. Make sure she brings along the medical examination form for the tests. You can only get her Work Permit issued if she passes the medical examination. Otherwise, she will have to be sent home”.

“Doctor suggested we repeat the test again next week and if it is negative then she can continue her work here. My question is this – if the pregnancy test turns out positive next week, can I send her back home and wait for her to clear things and then come back to Singapore in another 10 days time or so?” the woman asked netizens.

In the comments section, she said that her maid had been begging her to stay and work.

Here’s what netizens who commented on the post said:

Earlier this year, netizens wanted to know if a woman working here on a Work Permit could give birth here as well. In a post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, one woman wanted to know if her friend, who is married and holds a Work Permit as a domestic helper, was allowed to give birth in Singapore. She wrote that her friend working as a maid, married a Singapore citizen with the approval of the Manpower Ministry (MOM) and the consent of her current employers. However, the maid was now four months pregnant and seemed so without her employers’ knowledge. The woman asked in her post: “Do you think She Can Give birth in Singapore with Work Permit(MDW)?? Her employer will Notify MOM soon!!!” According to the MOM website, “If you are a current or former Work Permit holder who wishes to marry a Singapore citizen or PR, you must apply for approval from MOM . However, you don’t need to apply for approval if: You are now holding an EP or S Pass.

or S Pass. You once held an EP or S Pass as the last work pass you held in Singapore.

You are now a Singapore citizen or PR. If you don’t seek approval when required to do so: Your privilege to work in Singapore could be withdrawn.

You may be prevented from entering Singapore for a period of time.” Maid here on a Work Permit married a Singaporean guy, is now 4 months’ pregnant

