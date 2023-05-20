Maid here on a Work Permit married a Singaporean guy, is now 4 months’ pregnant

SINGAPORE: Netizens wanted to know if a woman working here on a Work Permit can give birth here as well.

In a post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, one woman wanted to know if her friend, who is married and holds a Work Permit as a domestic helper, was allowed to give birth in Singapore. She wrote that her friend working as a maid married a Singapore citizen with the approval of the Manpower Ministry (MOM) and the consent of her current employers.

However, the maid was now 4 months’ pregnant, and seemed to be so without her employers’ knowledge. The woman asked in her post: “Do you think She Can Give birth in Singapore with Work Permit(MDW)?? Her employer will Notify MOM soon!!!”

According to the MOM website, “If you are a current or former Work Permit holder who wishes to marry a Singapore citizen or PR, you must apply for approval from MOM .

However, you don’t need to apply for approval if:

You are now holding an EP or S Pass.

or S Pass. You once held an EP or S Pass as the last work pass you held in Singapore.

You are now a Singapore citizen or PR.

If you don’t seek approval when required to do so: Your privilege to work in Singapore could be withdrawn.

You may be prevented from entering Singapore for a period of time.” The MOM website also states that Work Permit holders must comply with the following rules: Not marry a Singapore citizen or permanent resident in or outside Singapore without MOM’s approval. This applies even after their Work Permits have expired, been cancelled or revoked.

Not get pregnant or deliver a child in Singapore during the validity of their Work Permit unless they are already married to a Singapore citizen or permanent resident with MOM’s approval. This applies even after their Work Permits have expired, been cancelled or revoked.

