Employer complains that her maid scratches her head & body by sticking her hands under her t-shirt while cooking, also forgets to wash hands after toilet breaks

SINGAPORE: A frustrated employer took to social media seeking the opinions of other foreign domestic helpers concerning her maid.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the woman wrote that her maid had worked for her and her elderly mother for the past eight months. She added that her mother, though elderly, was relatively healthy and independent. Regarding her maid, however, she had quite the opposite to say.

The woman wrote that for the past eight months, her maid had lots of food in the refrigerator, but because she was lazy to cook and was afraid of hot oil, she would insist on eating instant noodles. The employer added that her maid would eat directly from the pot used to cook noodles.

When it came to hygiene, she added that the helper would “Forget to wash hands after toilet breaks, caught her multiple times. Scratch her head or body (usually stick her hands under her tshirt) and return to cooking without washing her hands”. The woman said that her maid also often cut corners when cleaning and would show attitude after being told off.

The employer said that the maid was “Very calculative to the point that she insist that she needs 8 hours of rest but in actual fact she has more than 8 hours of it”. She explained that the maid would wake up at 7.30 am daily but sleep by 8.30 pm most days. She also had a daily hour-long tea break at 3 pm. Most of the time, the helper would be alone in the house from 8 am to 6 pm as the employer’s mother would only return home at 6 pm.

In the group, the employer listed out all she provided for the maid and wanted to know if what she provided was sufficient for her helper.

Here’s what others who commented on the group said:

Earlier this week, a migrant worker clad in uniform was awkwardly holding a dog and sitting under an HDB block in Sembawang while his friend chatted up the helper who had brought the pooch down for a walk. On the way to pick up her child from school that afternoon, a resident saw the worker holding the dog. She said that as he was “babysitting the dog, his friend was busy exchanging numbers with the helper who brought the dog down (for a walk)”. A second photo showed the boot-clad leg sticking out from the corner of the block. The resident said the photo was taken from the car park, so it was unclear but explained that the second migrant worker and the maid were sitting there. The dog also seemed to be looking towards where the helper sat. Read the full story here: Migrant worker seen dog-sitting as his friend chats up maid who was supposed to be walking the canine

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg