WP calls for transparency over ministers’ rentals of Ridout Road bungalows

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party has urged the Government to be more transparent about how two Cabinet ministers were able to rent two colonial bungalows along Ridout Road. The authorities said last week that the properties were rented in full compliance with regulations.

The properties, at 26 and 31 Ridout Road, are being rented by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan respectively.

In response to questions as to how the politicians were able to bid for and rent the pricey bungalows, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said last Friday that the properties were vacant for years and that both ministers bid higher than the guide price for the properties.

While the SLA said that the guide price was not disclosed to the ministers prior to their bids, concerns about transparency and conflict of interest persist since the authority did not reveal what the undisclosed guide price was, how many bids it received and what rental fees the ministers pay.

The SLA said that further details will be given during the next parliamentary sitting in July.

The Workers’ Party revealed today (May 18) that party chief Pritam Singh has filed several questions on the topic.

One of the questions posed by Mr Singh is directed at the Prime Minister, inquiring about the Government’s reasons for not holding a press conference in May 2023 to address the public allegations regarding the lease of 26 and 31 Ridout Road.

Additionally, Mr Singh seeks assurance from the Prime Minister that the ministers did not possess any privileged information regarding the lease of these properties.

He also asks whether there are any established rules, conventions, or policies in place to prevent Cabinet Ministers from leveraging privileged information obtained through their official or non-official duties concerning the leasing of government properties.

The Workers’ Party said in a statement that it is studying the matter and other Workers’ Party MPs may submit relevant questions as more information comes forth. Given the ongoing public inquiries, the party has also called upon the Singapore Land Authority to disclose all pertinent and material facts beforehand.

