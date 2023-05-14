SLA responds to RP chief’s questions on how K Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan were able to rent colonial bungalows

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said yesterday (May 12) that Cabinet ministers K. Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan rented two colonial bungalows in Ridout Road in full compliance with relevant SLA procedures and bid higher than the guide price for both properties.

The statement comes after opposition politician Kenneth Jeyaretnam raised questions on social media on how the ministers “could afford to pay the market rent for such a pricey property”. The Reform Party chief also called on the SLA to “shed some light” on the auction process for these properties and what bids were received.

SLA said in an official statement yesterday that the properties at 26 Ridout Road and 31 Ridout Road had been vacant for years before the ministers rented them.

26 Ridout Road had been vacant for more than four years since December 2013 before it was tenanted to Mr Shanmugam in June 2018. SLA said that Mr Shanmugam was the only bidder for this property and his offer, made through an agent, was higher than the Guide Rent, which was not disclosed to him.

It added that Mr Shanmugam notified a senior Cabinet colleague that he was making a bid for the property and that he renewed the tenancy for this property in June 2021 for another three years.

31 Ridout Road, vacant for more than six years since July 2013, was tenanted to Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. SLA said that Dr Balakrishnan put in a bid in November 2018 that was above the Guide Rent, which was not disclosed to him. He was the highest bidder, and the tenancy was granted with effect from October 2019.

Dr Balakrishnan has also renewed his tenancy and did so in October 2022.

Revealing that the matter will be discussed in Parliament, SLA said that more details on this issue would be provided during the next Parliamentary session in July 2023. /TISG

