“Aging well has been an important agenda item for Singapore.” Pritam Singh meets 99-year-old Eunos resident

SINGAPORE: During a recent house visit, Workers’ Party chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh met a 99-year-old resident who, he said, looked “at least 20 years younger!”

“Aging well has been an important agenda item for Singapore and will continue to be for the years to come. An old friend once said to me, rather pithily, ‘growing old is not for sissies’,” wrote Mr Singh, the Workers’ Party secretary-general and a Member of Parliament for Aljunied GRC since 2011. He noted that some of the seniors he met last week at an FSC/Blk 609A Senior Citizens’ collaborative event also appeared younger than their years.

But as youthful as these older folks seem, Mr Singh noted that the sentence, “Growing old is not for sissies,” captures the difficulties faced by some senior citizens, “from health to family relationships to independence, (to) retirement income, amongst a host of so many other things.”

However, he added that many of Singapore’s elderly citizens have told him that an essential part of life “is about coming to terms with, accepting and moving on from the knocks and setbacks that will inevitably strike even the best of us.

“It is sage advice.”

Mr Singh then quoted Ms Theresa Hsu, one of the oldest persons in Singapore, who was 113 years old when she died in 2011. “My secrets of longevity are simple: Stay positive, I contribute, I eat a healthy diet, and every morning, I do yoga,” she said.

“There are other ways, but this is certainly a useful primer!,” Mr Singh added.

Ms Hsu’s words were cited by Dr Wee Shiou Liang in a letter to The Straits Times earlier this week about how important it is to find purpose in life and how essential this is to one’s well-being.

/TISG

