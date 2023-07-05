Employer asks if it’s okay for her maid to sleep in the bomb shelter as she does not have an extra room in her house

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media asking if it was wrong to ask her maid to sleep in the bomb shelter.

She explained that she had no extra room in her house for her helper. In an anonymous post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers, the woman wrote: “Is it wrong to ask a fellow helper to sleep in the bomb shelter? How many of you are sleeping in the bomb shelter and what can i provide to make sleeping in the bomb shelter better?”

The employer wrote that because she did not have a spare room, her maid would have to either sleep in the bomb shelter or the living room. “I would think she would prefer her own space and I’ve already bought an air cooler and a mattress and 2 cabinets for her. What else can i do? I dont want her to think im ill-treating her too”, the woman wrote.

Here’s what others who commented on the post said:

Earlier this year, an entitled employer was slammed by netizens for wanting her maid to care for her baby even on the helper’s day off.

In an anonymous post to an online support group for helpers and employers, the woman wrote that her maid would sleep with her baby daily. She explained that the baby would wake up between 5 am and 6 am and wrote that the maid would finish work at 8 pm.

“But on her off day she request to sleep alone, how to manage?” the employer wrote. The comments section with rife with sarcastic remarks and jibes at the woman. Many said they felt sorry for the maid for having to work with her. Others also asked her why she wanted to have a child when she couldn’t even care for it for one day.

