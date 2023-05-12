Maid sleeps with employer’s baby, employer says on helper’s day off “she request to sleep alone, how to manage?”

SINGAPORE: An entitled employer was slammed by netizens for wanting her maid to care for her baby even on the helper’s day off.

In an anonymous post to an online support group for both helpers and employers alike, the woman wrote that her maid would sleep with her baby daily. She explained that the baby would wake up between 5 am and 6 am and wrote that the maid would finish work at 8 pm.

“But on her off day she request to sleep alone, how to manage?” the employer wrote. The comments section with rife with sarcastic remarks and jibes at the woman. Many said they felt sorry for the maid for having to work with her. Others also asked her why she wanted to have a child when she couldn’t even care for it for one day.

On the flip side, earlier this year another maid took to social media stating that she would not accept any job if she had to share a room with children. Others stated that they would not accept a job from any employer who could not give them a private space to sleep in.

Helpers had various answers and responses to an employer who asked them what they would do if they did not have their own room to sleep in. “How does your employer arrange your sleeping arrangements? What is your opinions on such arrangements. Especially if employer unable to afford a bigger house, thus no extra room but badly need help cuz have children?” the woman wrote.

She added that she was a single mother and thus did not have ample space. The employer also wrote that she had “come across many a times where helper mentions if cannot afford then dun hire us… I’m sure some of us would rather take care of our own kids. Unfortunately not everyone is lucky. Like those mentioned, if not happy just avoid politely”.

