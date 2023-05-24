Maid is rude to her employer, often replies, “Hmm”, without even looking up when she is given instructions

SINGAPORE: A frustrated employer took to social media asking others for advice on how to deal with her rude helper.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook group, the woman asked: “how do U deal with rude maids? When u tell them an instruction, they go hmm and never look at u. I would prefer a yes mdm. If I m lucky, she will say yeah”.

She explained that she had asked her maid earlier to reply nicely and respectfully but said that the helper was still rude “on top of her forgetfulness and lack of bonding with kids”.

The employer also asked maids in the group for their opinion: “For helpers – is it normal to reply to mdm and sir in that way, like hmm or huh, or yeah and like frustrated way when I just said my instruction one time. Is it in any culture? How to change my mindset? I try not to take it personally but it’s hard when my previous helpers are polite and eager to learn. She is also setting a bad example for my kids. I find my kids saying yeah yeah yeah… follow the helper reply”.

Here’s what those who commented on her post said:

In an earlier post, a foreign domestic worker asked others whether she should continue to put up with irregular work hours and her employers’ rude children. She prefaced her post by sharing that she was just looking for advice.

In a Facebook post to popular support group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), one domestic helper, Aisa Sittie, shared the pros and cons of the household she worked in. Ms Aisa wrote that her “sir” was “nice and religious” and that she had her own room and access to Wi-Fi. She also noted that she had no issues with the food she was given because everything was provided for her except for basic necessities.

In her post on May 12, Aisa added: “My only concern is sometimes I sleep late whenever we go out for visit . They usually let me go to bed every 10pm but now whenever we went put for visit We came home late until 12 am, 1am and 3am”.

Aisa also noted that her female employer always seemed dissatisfied with her, no matter what she did.

