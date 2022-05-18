Maid complains she sometimes only sleeps at 1 am or 3 am, employers’ kids are rude & disrespectful, asks “should I stay and cope with the situation?”

- Advertisement -

A foreign domestic worker asking others for help as to whether she should continue to put up with irregular work hours and her employers’ rude children. She prefaced her post by sharing that she was just looking for advice regarding her situation.

In a Facebook post to popular support group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), one domestic helper Aisa Sittie, shared the pros and cons of the household she worked in. Ms Aisa wrote that her “sir” was “nice and religious” and that she had her own room and access to wifi. She also noted that she had no issues with the food she was given because everything was provided for her except for basic necessities.

In her post, on Thursday (May 12), Aisa added: “My only concern is sometimes I sleep late whenever we go out for visit . They usually let me go to bed every 10pm but now whenever we went put for visit We came home late until 12 am, 1am and 3am”.

Aisa also noted that her female employer always seemed dissatisfied with her, no matter what she did.

“I alwys (sic) try my very best but still she wasn[‘]t happy about it. And the kids are quiet (sic) rude to me as if they don[‘]t respect me at all”, she wrote.

She then asked netizens if they thought she should stay with her employers and “cope with the situation”.

Some netizens were not entirely sympathetic towards her, as they felt she had brought up petty issues that could have been overlooked. Others also urged her to communicate with her employers.

In the comments section, Aisa wrote that she would buy her basic necessities such as shampoo.

Last month, another foreign domestic worker took to social media to ask her friends for help when the family she was working for did not give her sufficient rest or privacy.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Apr 27), a netizen who went by the name Khriz Omandac Alabado wrote that she was sharing a problem her friend faced.

Ms Alabado shared her post to the Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), where she wrote that her friend had been with her employer for four months.

Having to share a room with her employer’s daughter, the domestic helper wrote that the daughter would often come back home very late and switch on the room lights. The daughter would also listen to music or talk on the phone until 2 am or 3 am sometimes, Ms Alabado wrote. As a result, the domestic worker would often be without sufficient sleep or rest.

Asking for advice, the domestic helper said to Ms Alabado that she was afraid to inform her agency lest her employers send her back home.

