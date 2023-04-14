Maid complains that her employers are divorced but still ask her to clean both houses and do double work; she says it is very tiring

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media because of a difficult situation she was put in by her divorced employers.

The maid wrote that her employers had been through a divorce and got separated, leading to them living in different houses. “But then they Stil ask me to clean both house. For example: one day I clean at his place one till afternoon and then come back to his ex wife to continue cooking for dinner and sometimes put the kids to dinner as I sleep at his ex wife place”, the maid explained.

She added that her work permit was still under the man’s name. She also added that working at both his place and his ex-wife’s house meant that she often did double work. The maid asked others in the group: “What should I do ? Any suggestions really help me and it tiring work here and there!”

Netizens in the comments had mixed views. Some suggested that she ask for extra money and manage her time wisely. Others told her to explain the situation to them and clarify the matter.

According to the Manpower Ministry,

A helper:

Requires a valid Work Permit.

Can only work for her employer at the residential address declared to MOM .

. Can only perform domestic chores.

Cannot take on work with other employers.

Penalties For illegally deploying helpers , employers may be liable to pay a financial penalty of up to $10,000. Errant employers may also be banned from employing helpers. For employing a helper without a valid Work Permit , employers may be fined between $5,000 and $30,000, imprisoned for up to 1 year, or both. For subsequent convictions, offenders face mandatory imprisonment.



