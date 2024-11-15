;
LTA announces reduced ERP rates at specific AYE, PIE, CTE locations from Nov 18-Dec 31

ByAnna Maria Romero

November 15, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Thursday (Nov 14) that Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates would be reduced in five locations for the upcoming December 2024 school holiday period.

These are AYE before Alexandra towards City, AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards City, Southbound CTE before Braddell Road, PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant), and Westbound PIE before Eunos Link.

The rates for other gantries will remain unchanged.

ERP rates at the five locations will be reduced by S$1 during specific times from Nov 18 (Monday) to Dec 31 (Tuesday).

LTA added that the rates will revert to pre-school holiday charges from January 2.

Screengrab/ LTA

Read related: “Paying so much tax for this kind of tech?” — Alleged error message on ERP 2.0 sparks fresh criticism over the use of taxpayer funds

Here are the ERP rates at the indicated locations:

On the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) before Alexandra towards City, from 8:00 to 8:30 am, and 9:00 to 9:30 am, the current rate of S$1 will go down to S$0. From 8:30 am to 9 am, the rate will decrease from S$2 to S$1.

See also  LTA reports issuing 3,444 warnings to PMD users since e-scooter ban was announced

At AYE, after Jurong Town Hall towards City, where there is a set of 3 gantries, from 7:30 am to 8:00 am, the ERP rate will drop from S$3 to S$2. From 8:00 – 8:30, the rate will decrease from S$2 to S$1.

On the Central Expressway, at southbound CTE before Braddell Road, for a full hour from 7:00 am to 8:00 am, the rate will go down from S$2 to S$1.

On the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) at Adam and Mount Pleasant, where there is a set of two gantries, from 7:30 am to 8:00 am, the ERP rate will drop from S$2 to S$1.

Finally, at Westbound PIE before Eunos Link, from 7:30 am to 8:00 am and from 9 am to 9:30 am, the rate will go down from S$1 to S$0. /TISG

Read also: LTA: ERP rates to increase by S$1 at 3 locations during 3 specified periods

