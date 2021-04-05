New purple trains for North East Line arrive from Spain, to be rolled out in 2024

- Advertisement -

Singapore – After a month-long journey, the first of six new trains for the North East Line extension (NELe) has arrived in Singapore, the Land Transport Authority announced on Sunday (Apr 4).

“The moment you have been waiting for is finally here,” wrote LTA in a Facebook post. “Let’s put our hands together to welcome the first of our new fleet of North East Line (NEL) trains!”

The new NEL six-car trains come with more features and sport a distinctive purple and LTA livery to represent this rail line, said LTA. They were manufactured and assembled in Barcelona, Spain.

“Similar to the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Vehicles that arrived at our port a few days ago, the NEL trains will also undergo testing and commissioning works before they are put to service in 2024,” added LTA.

Attached were photos of the new fleet’s journey to Singapore.

The trains on their way to board the ship in Spain.

The journey took about a month via sea, added LTA.

Here’s the fleet disembarking at the Port of Singapore.

“The #NEL trains have made their way safely to Sengkang Depot, where they will now undergo testing and commissioning,” said LTA.

With the latest addition, the NEL fleet will be expanded from 43 to 49 trains.

In response to the news, members from the online community wondered why it would take three years to test the new fleet.

To answer their concerns, LTA commented and clarified that the fleet is meant for the North East Line extension, which is currently under construction. “There will also be other civil and E&M works from Punggol to Punggol Coast MRT stations before NELe starts operating in 2024,” said LTA.

“Hence, these ‘newbies’ will undergo systems testing and commissioning works before they are put into service on NELe.”/TISG

