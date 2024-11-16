SINGAPORE: According to The Straits Times, the retail scene in Singapore is being rocked by a worrying rise in credit card fraud.

Authorities warn of an emerging trend involving foreign syndicates using stolen card details to commit crimes across the island.

The scheme

In several alarming cases, retailers have been targeted by individuals believed to be recruited by transnational syndicates.

These perpetrators—often foreigners—are sent to Singapore to purchase high-value items like mobile phones, electronics, and even gold bars using stolen credit card information.

The fraud scheme starts with online phishing attacks, which trick victims into revealing their credit card details.

These details are then loaded onto mobile apps controlled remotely by the fraudsters, enabling them to make contactless payments in stores.

The recruited individuals—often unaware of the larger operation—use the stolen data to buy expensive items, which they later sell for cash.

This trend has picked up in intensity over the past month, with at least 10 reported cases since Nov 4.

Victims have reported more than $100,000 in unauthorized transactions, including the purchase of electronics such as iPhones, chargers, and jewellery.

High-profile busts

In one high-profile bust, police arrested three Chinese nationals on November 6 and 7 for their involvement in a transnational syndicate.

The suspects—ranging in age from 29 to 36—were found with over $20,000 in cash, four gold bars, and 27 iPhones.

The men were charged with one count of cheating on Nov 8 after allegedly using stolen credit card details to buy iPhones from the Apple Store on Orchard Road.

The suspects were later taken for questioning at iStudio in Bugis Junction, where they were seen in restraints. Investigations into a fourth individual, Zhao Yongzhi, are ongoing.

In another case with a similar pattern, a Malaysian duo was arrested on Nov 8 after attempting to buy mobile phones at a Singapore retail store using a mobile wallet linked to stolen card information.

The transaction failed, prompting a police report, and within hours, the suspects—21-year-old Quek Jian Qing and 24-year-old Yong Huo Ying—were arrested.

They were charged with cheating for attempting to buy iPhones at a Best Denki outlet in Parkway Parade.

Despite the similarities in modus operandi, authorities believe the two cases are linked to different syndicates. The five suspects arrested so far are currently in remand, with their cases heard in court last Nov 15.

Public advisory

In response to the surge in these fraud cases, the Singapore Police Force issued a public advisory on Nov 14, urging retailers of luxury and electronic goods to be on high alert.

The advisory highlighted several red flags, including customers who attempt multiple failed contactless payments, use different mobile phones or cards, and make large purchases without requesting tax refunds.

The advisory also cautioned against customers who conceal their identities with caps and masks or whose accents do not match their purported nationalities.

Retail staff are advised to inquire about payment methods if suspicious activity is noted politely, and if red flags persist, to discreetly halt the transaction and contact the police immediately.

The advisory underscores retailers’ critical role in detecting and reporting suspicious activities.

“Your role in identifying and reporting suspicious activities is vital in preventing these crimes and protecting your business,” the police stated.

Fraud numbers have hit unprecedented levels this year, with over $385.6 million lost in over 26,500 reported scam cases in the first half of 2024 alone.

Authorities have warned that anyone convicted of credit card fraud in Singapore could face up to 10 years in jail and hefty fines.

As this disturbing trend continues, the police are urging businesses and consumers to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities without delay.