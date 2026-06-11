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K-pop boy group BTS returns to fire up Singapore ARMYs Concert tickets to watch them live in action go on sale from June 3 (@livenationsg/Instagram)
Singapore News
1 min.Read

BTS ticket scams leave victims out of pocket by more than S$68,000

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: At least 62 people have fallen victim to scams linked to BTS concert tickets, losing a total of S$68,200, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

In an advisory issued on Tuesday (June 9), police said the cases surfaced shortly after ticket sales for BTS’s “ARIRANG” World Tour in Singapore ended on June 5.

According to SPF, scammers approached victims through social media platforms such as Instagram and Carousell, offering concert tickets for sale.

Victims were typically asked to make a payment via PayNow or by scanning a PayNow QR code. After receiving the initial payment, the scammers allegedly requested additional transfers, citing reasons such as administrative fees.

“Victims only realised they had been scammed when they did not receive the tickets,” the police said.

SPF reminded concertgoers to buy tickets only through authorised platforms such as Ticketmaster. The police also highlighted Ticketmaster’s terms and conditions, which prohibit the resale of tickets.

According to Ticketmaster, those found using resale tickets may be denied entry to the concert and will not receive a refund. The company also does not issue tickets via email.

Police added that they are working with social media platforms to remove accounts involved in the fraudulent sale of BTS concert tickets.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over ticket scalping, with BTS concert tickets already appearing on resale platforms at heavily marked-up prices.

Earlier reports showed some sellers listing VIP tickets for as much as S$9,000, while others advertised packages worth several times the original ticket price.

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