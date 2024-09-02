SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Sept 2 that Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will increase by S$1 at three locations during three specified periods starting Sept 9.

The Straits Times reported that this change follows a review of traffic conditions conducted in July, which revealed rising congestion on several expressways.

On the Ayer Rajah Expressway, after Jurong Town Hall and heading towards the city, drivers will now pay S$3 between 7:30 am and 8 am.

On the Marina Coastal Expressway, eastbound before the exit to Central Boulevard, and at the slip road from Marina Boulevard, the new charge will be S$1 from 6:30 pm to 7 pm.

For the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway, heading towards the East Coast Parkway and after the Defu Flyover, motorists will face a S$4 charge from 8 am to 8:30 am.

Other ERP rates and time slots will remain unchanged.

The LTA noted that despite these adjustments, the total number of locations and periods with ERP charges is still lower than before the pandemic.

The authority emphasised that it will closely monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels to determine if further adjustments to the ERP rates are necessary. /TISG