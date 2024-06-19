In the Hood

“Paying so much tax for this kind of tech?” — Alleged error message on ERP 2.0 sparks fresh criticism over the use of taxpayer funds

June 19, 2024

SINGAPORE: The launch of ERP 2.0 has not been without hiccups, as the public has raised concerns over the design of its onboard unit. Some motorists have been unhappy over the bulk of the unit, while others have expressed safety concerns.

A recent short video clip of what seems to be an ERP 2.0 device on a motorbike showing an alleged error message went viral on social media, with many netizens criticizing the move to use the units and concerns over using taxpayer funds.

The clip was originally posted on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page last week and then shared on other pages and platforms, including Reddit two days later. Hundreds of netizens have weighed in on the posts.

Photo: Reddit screengrab

In it, a motorbike is seen parked by the side of the road, with the owner of the post writing, “Maybe weather too hot.”

On both platforms, commenters raised the issue of not having enough testing performed on the device. Some Facebook users called it a “total failure” and called for it to be scrapped altogether.

See also  ‘Petrol food taxi transport all up up.’ Netizens fret about hike in GST, ERP and other costs

“Paying so much tax for this kind of technology to be implemented?” a commenter wrote. Another called it “the most unnecessary ‘project’ we have.”

Over on Reddit, one netizen decided to be clever and wrote, “They should SIMPLYGO AND REVERSE IT!!!!”

This was in reference to the controversial transport payment system from earlier this year, which also had a lot of issues and was roundly criticized by many.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat later apologized for SimplyGo’s “judgment error.”

Some Reddit users were shocked that the alleged ERP 2.0 unit looked so big on the motorbike.

“I just can’t fathom how all the project managers, functional/product managers, directors in LTA, NCS would look at this and think ‘This is completely what we envisioned for the next generation ERP,’” wrote another.

Others wondered at the lack of an error code that would guide the motorist as to what he or she should do to correct it.

See also  ERP charges along CTE to be increased

Ok, error. Then what do you want me to do? No button, no instruction, don’t even know what’s the error. It is my problem or your system’s problem? Waste so much money. Cannot even add color. What even is this resolution?”

“No error code or diagnostic ID on a half-billion dollar project is wild,” another agreed.

A Reddit user observed, “Screen resolution looks worse than a Nokia phone from 2006 sia.” /TISG

