The concluding episode of tvN’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Lovely Runner” delighted audiences with its highest viewer ratings yet.

According to Nielsen Korea, the 16th episode, aired on May 28, KST, achieved a nationwide viewership rating of 5.8% on paid platforms, up from the previous episode’s 5.3%. The metropolitan area saw an even higher rating of 7.2%.

Spoiler ahead

The finale featured a thrilling conclusion, in which Im Sol, portrayed by Kim Hye Yoon, succeeded in her quest to save Seon Jae, played by Byun Woo Seok.

This narrative of redemption and romance captivated viewers, culminating in a heartwarming ending in which Ryu Seon Jae regains his memories, starts dating Im Sol, and achieves her dream of becoming a film director.

Fans were left with a pleasant feeling as the show concluded with a heartfelt proposal under cherry blossoms, sealed with a kiss.

“Lovely Runner” has been praised as a remedy for the Monday blues, thanks to its engaging 15-year romance between the leads, dynamic plot twists, memorable scenes, and stellar performances.

The drama’s popularity extended beyond its storyline, with the cast, including Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, attracting a dedicated fan base and becoming hot topics.

In comparison to Crash and Dare to Love Me

On the other hand, ENA’s “Crash” reached a peak with its sixth episode, garnering 5.3% in the metropolitan region and 5% nationwide.

Meanwhile, “Dare to Love Me” on KBS2 had a decline in ratings, reaching its lowest viewership ever in the metro area and nationwide at 1.1%.

Kim Hye Yoon, born on Nov 10, 1996, in Seongnam, South Korea, is a rising actress known for her talent and charm. She has pursued acting passionately since middle school, attending academies and taking on small roles to gain experience.

Byun Woo Seok, born Oct 31, 1991, is an emerging actor and model making waves in the Korean entertainment scene. He has appeared in supporting roles in dramas like “Search: WWW” (2019) and “Record of Youth” (2020).