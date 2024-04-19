The captivating fantasy romance series “Lovely Runner” has garnered widespread attention from audiences worldwide!

As reported by the global OTT platform Rakuten Viki, “Lovely Runner” soared to the top spot in viewership across 133 regions, spanning from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, and beyond during its premiere week. Maintaining an impressive viewer rating of 9.8 on Viki, the series has received glowing reviews from subscribers.

Time-travel romance

Derived from a cherished online novel and crafted by Lee Si Eun, recognized for their contributions to “True Beauty,” “Lovely Runner” presents a novel time-travel romance storyline, prompting the captivating query: “What steps would you pursue if presented with the opportunity to save your ultimate idol?” In the movie, Kim Hye Soon plays Im Sol, a dedicated fan who goes back in time to save Ryu Sun Jae, played by Byeon Woo Seok.

Rakuten Viki, renowned for its extensive reach, offers video streaming services for Asian dramas and movies across more than 190 countries globally. Alongside the ongoing K-dramas like “Lovely Runner,” viewers can anticipate upcoming releases such as “Missing Crown Prince,” “The Midnight Studio,” “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection,” and “Beauty and Mr. Romantic.” Moreover, slated for May, audiences can look forward to new dramas like “Dare to Love Me” and “Midnight Romance in Hagwon.”

Nation’s Little Sister and Budding Star

Kim Hye Yoon is a rising South Korean actress who’s been gaining recognition for her versatile roles. She was born on November 10, 1996, in Seongnam, South Korea. Kim Hye Yoon gained recognition for her portrayal of Kang Ye-seo in the hit drama “Sky Castle” (2018-2019). She is nicknamed “Nation’s Little Sister” by Korean media for her endearing charm.

Byeon Woo Seok is a South Korean actor and model who has been steadily building his career with a variety of roles. He began his career with appearances in dramas like “Live Up to Your Name” and “Welcome to Waikiki 2”.