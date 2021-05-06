Home News KFC employee insults slow-to-order customer

KFC employee insults slow-to-order customer

Netizens surprised by the insulting behaviour

Photo: IG screengrab/complaint.sg

Phuong Le Ha

Singapore – A member of the KFC staff gave a naughty middle finger to a customer for being slow to place an order.

A customer entered a KFC branch at Whitesands Shopping Centre to grab a drink.

The KFC employee got annoyed after seeing the customer browse the menu for a long while.

He burst out, telling the customer to “f*** off” and showing his naughty finger.

Photo: screengrab/ The Halal Food Blog

An account of the incident was re-posted on Instagram by complaint.sg.

Some netizens were surprised by the insulting behaviour of the empoyee.

If there was a queue and the customer was holding up others, the employee  could have told the customer to move aside, said an Instagram user named krabbydevastated.

Another Instagram user named matkerintingz said KFC should fire the employee.

Another user named jas.tjs said the employee’s salary should be cut.

Most netizens thought if KFC does not respond to the incident, it may be shunned for mistreating customers.

The Independent SG has reached out to KFC for comment and clarification.

Phuong Le Ha is an intern at The Independent SG/TISG

