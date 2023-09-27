Restaurant accidentally charges customer $840 for $84 meal, wins praise for honesty

SINGAPORE: A local restaurant, Fok Lok Kee Private Kitchen, has earned widespread applause on social media after appealing to locate a customer who inadvertently overpaid a staggering $840 for a meal that was supposed to cost $84. The incident unfolded when the restaurant’s staff accidentally made a substantial error during the payment process.

Taking swift action to rectify the situation, Fok Lok Kee Private Kitchen posted a message on the Hawkers United Facebook page on Friday (22 Sept). The post read, “Just now, our staff made a mistake – clicked wrongly on the POS machine and overcharged two lady customers. They are first-time comers, and we have no idea how to contact them. If you are the customer or if you know how we could resolve this issue, please kindly let us know. Much appreciated!”

The restaurant’s transparency and integrity were met with an outpouring of support from the online community. Many netizens commended the establishment for its honesty in owning up to the error and seeking to make amends. Suggestions poured in, some recommending that the restaurant call their bank to void the transaction, while others shared contact information for potential resolutions.

Later, the restaurant updated the situation, expressing gratitude for the community’s response. They stated, “Hi, thank you, everyone, for your comments. We waited for a day, but the customer didn’t come back, so we contacted our POS provider, hoping they could help arrange a partial refund, as they also can’t tell which bank it is from. We are waiting for them to check on feasibility.”

Continuing their efforts to resolve the issue, the restaurant shared further details in another comment, saying, “Thank you for the overwhelming response and PMs from members. With your tips, we are now able to identify it’s a DBS credit card. We contacted DBS and were given a hotline/email to write in. Hopefully, they could help us contact the customer. Our POS Terminal provider is also helping to check on the payment refund, so hopefully, we could share some good news soon.”

As the restaurant actively seeks a resolution, the online community continues to rally behind Fok Lok Kee Private Kitchen, celebrating its integrity and determination to make amends for an unfortunate mistake that touched the hearts of many.