Kaypoh kitty makes purrfect moves to explore claw machine

Singapore – Curiosity hasn’t killed this clever cat. It led this feline to explore a claw machine from Clementi, showing mere mortals that it had found a much easier route to the soft toys they craved to claw out of the gaming machine.

“Kaypoh fur baby exploring the claw machine…no fur baby is hurt in this ‘magic’,” reported netizen Ant Adamania last Monday, in the Facebook page Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats.

The cat’s approach was direct – right through the exit slot from which successful players claim the soft toys that are the prize for those who manage to manouevre the “software” into the slot with the mechanical claw arm.

Soon enough, the feline was fully inside the machine.

It took a moment to look around at the plushies, Pokémon and squid game characters just waiting to be grabbed by the mechanical claw arm.

The cat then looks out from the machine as if taunting onlookers.

The cat reportedly exited the machine without a scratch.

The quirks of Singapore’s beloved community cats have been recorded on camera before, bringing laughter and adoring smiles to netizens.

In November last year, a cat was spotted amusing itself at a playground by going up and down the slide. But starting from the bottom and running up.

Once at a good height, it would lie on its side and slide down.

Towards the end of the kitty clip, the cat looks right at the camera, as if to ensure that the photographer got the purrfect shot./TISG

