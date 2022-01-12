Home News In the Hood Kaypoh kitty makes purrfect moves to explore claw machine

Kaypoh kitty makes purrfect moves to explore claw machine

Photo: FB screengrab/Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats

Now you know why you never managed to claw that soft toy you wanted from the machine. Watch as this cat shows the way

By Hana O
Singapore – Curiosity hasn’t killed this clever cat. It led this feline  to explore a claw machine from Clementi, showing mere mortals that it had found a much easier route to the soft toys they craved to claw out of the gaming machine.

“Kaypoh fur baby exploring the claw machine…no fur baby is hurt in this ‘magic’,”  reported netizen Ant Adamania last Monday, in the Facebook page Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats.

The cat’s approach was direct – right through the exit slot from which successful players claim the soft toys that are the prize for those who  manage to manouevre the “software” into the slot with the mechanical claw arm.

Photo: FB screengrab/Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats

Soon enough, the feline was fully inside the machine.

Photo: FB screengrab/Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats

It took a moment to look around at the plushies, Pokémon and squid game characters just waiting to be grabbed by the mechanical claw arm.

Photo: FB screengrab/Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats

The cat then looks out from the machine as if taunting onlookers.

Photo: FB screengrab/Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats

The cat reportedly exited the machine without a scratch.

The quirks of Singapore’s beloved community cats have been recorded on camera before, bringing laughter and adoring smiles to  netizens.

In November last year, a cat was spotted amusing itself at a playground by going up and down the slide. But starting from the bottom and running up.

Once at a good height, it would lie on its side and slide down.

Towards the end of the  kitty clip, the cat looks right at the camera, as if to ensure that the photographer got the purrfect shot./TISG

Read related: Viral video: S’pore community cat plays on slide alone

Viral video: S’pore community cat plays on slide alone

