2 Toto jackpot winners bag S$5.36 million each from Orchard & Tampines outlets

Photo: FB screengrab/Lee Cheow Kian, Laurence Ethan Ting

The winning numbers announced at 6:30 pm were: 8, 11, 17, 21, 30 & 44, with an additional number of 48.

By Hana O
Singapore — It was truly a lucky day for two punters who became instant millionaires after hitting the winning combination for the Toto jackpot prize on Monday (Jan 10).

The Group 1 jackpot amount ballooned to S$10,713,876, meaning the winners will receive about S$5.36 million each.

The winning numbers announced at 6:30 pm were: 8, 11, 17, 21, 30 and 44, with an additional number of 48.

The lucky tickets were purchased from the FairPrice outlet at Tampines Mall, the ticket produced by 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry and from authorised retailer Cheng Tai Boon Beng at Orchard Plaza. The ticket was 1 Ordinary Entry.

From the Group 2 prize, 14 winners will take home S$85,925 each, followed by 575 winners for Group 3’s S$1,439 share amount.

Photo: Taken from Singapore Pools website

Snaking queues of punters were spotted at Singapore Pool outlets over the weekend and on Monday as the top prize total snowballed following no winners during last Friday’s New Year S$5 million draw.

When Facebook user Lee Cheow Kian visited on Monday morning, the jackpot prize was already at S$8.6 million.

Photo: FB screengrab/Lee Cheow Kian

Photo: FB screengrab/Lee Cheow Kian

“Long queue for Toto at NTUC,” said Facebook user Laurence Ethan Ting on Sunday (Jan 9).

Photo: FB screengrab/Laurence Ethan Ting

“The guy in front of me holding a big basket of Groceries. Five minutes later, I ask, ‘Queuing for TOTO?’ He Oops damn loud & paisay to walk away. We are to abide by rules. People mountain, people sea, everybody pay $$,” he added.

According to Singapore Pool’s website, the next jackpot is estimated at S$1 million, with the next draw happening on Thursday (Jan 13) at 6:30 pm. /TISG

PSP addresses difficult topics with sharing session on pre and post natal depression

Singapore – Pre-natal and post-natal depression may not sound like subjects that most people would expect to find on the agenda of a political party. But that's where most people would be mistaken. The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has just...
Stories you might've missed, Jan 12

Teen motorcyclist with girlfriend riding pillion, killed in crash, likely inexperienced rider — State Coroner Photo: Pexels/Naomi Salome (for illustration purposes only) Singapore — A teenage...
Paul Tambyah, Chee Soon Juan re-elected as SDP's Chairman & Secretary-General

Singapore — The top leadership of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) is staying the same for the time being, with both Prof Paul Tambyah...
Girlfriend asks if she should be worried about her boyfriend's "close female bff" he buys S$1000 gifts for

Singapore — Yet another worried girlfriend about her boyfriend's "close female bff" wrote in to popular confessions page NUSWhispers asking others for advice on...
'Money can't buy class' — Netizens condemn Bentley driver who tried to run down school security officer

Singapore — The police have arrested the driver of a Bentley who used his car to push against a security officer at Red Swastika...
