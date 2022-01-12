2 Toto jackpot winners bag S$5.36 million each from Orchard & Tampines outlets

- Advertisement -

Singapore — It was truly a lucky day for two punters who became instant millionaires after hitting the winning combination for the Toto jackpot prize on Monday (Jan 10).

The Group 1 jackpot amount ballooned to S$10,713,876, meaning the winners will receive about S$5.36 million each.

The winning numbers announced at 6:30 pm were: 8, 11, 17, 21, 30 and 44, with an additional number of 48.

The lucky tickets were purchased from the FairPrice outlet at Tampines Mall, the ticket produced by 1 QuickPick System 7 Entry and from authorised retailer Cheng Tai Boon Beng at Orchard Plaza. The ticket was 1 Ordinary Entry.

From the Group 2 prize, 14 winners will take home S$85,925 each, followed by 575 winners for Group 3’s S$1,439 share amount.

Snaking queues of punters were spotted at Singapore Pool outlets over the weekend and on Monday as the top prize total snowballed following no winners during last Friday’s New Year S$5 million draw.

When Facebook user Lee Cheow Kian visited on Monday morning, the jackpot prize was already at S$8.6 million.

“Long queue for Toto at NTUC,” said Facebook user Laurence Ethan Ting on Sunday (Jan 9).

“The guy in front of me holding a big basket of Groceries. Five minutes later, I ask, ‘Queuing for TOTO?’ He Oops damn loud & paisay to walk away. We are to abide by rules. People mountain, people sea, everybody pay $$,” he added.

According to Singapore Pool’s website, the next jackpot is estimated at S$1 million, with the next draw happening on Thursday (Jan 13) at 6:30 pm. /TISG

