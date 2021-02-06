Kate Middleton is grateful to teachers for being a lifeline to families

- Advertisement -

Kate Middleton experienced first hand how to be a teacher after months of lockdown with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

She thanked teachers this week, describing them as ‘lifeline’ for parents. The Duchess of Cambridge praised the ‘fantastic’ work of teachers as she talked to the staff at Ribbon Academy in Murton, County Durham via video call. The school has worked with the children’s mental health charity Place2Be since 2002, of which Middleton is patron, and she heard how it has been supporting pupils and staff throughout the pandemic.

Dressed in a blue tweed jacket by Rebecca Taylor, Middleton told the headteacher Ashleigh Sheridan that she thinks everyone can recognise that schools are doing an amazing job, as parents as well and they really recognise what a vital role they do play for them on a day-to-day basis. Having remote learning going on as well [it must] be hugely challenging to juggle both for a school.

Middleton told teacher Louise Tweedie that she is so passionate about all the work that teachers up and down the country are doing and that they are doing an amazing job. She added that teachers are a lifeline to so many families out there and that she knows it takes an awful lot of effort, energy and patience.

- Advertisement -

She thanked the teachers for the hard work they do on a day-to-day basis and for the children that they look after, as reported by Hello Magazine on February 4.

Chris Reay, a High-Level Teaching and Learning Partner, told Middleton how he had himself accessed Place2Be support as a pupil at the school where he now works. Reay said that it is amazing because for some children that is what gets them through the week.

The Duchess then told Reay that this time has been really challenging for teachers across the country and that he plays such a vital role in looking after their children so it’s important that he is looked after too.

She added that she wants to say a massive thank you to teachers across the country. Teachers are doing a fantastic job and it’s been really, really hard work. The Duchess reminded teachers to look after themselves. Speaking about Place2Be which provides counselling and emotional support to children and teachers, Middleton said that they are an amazing organisation, hugely passionate about the work that they do.

Headteacher Ashleigh told Kate that the charity was fundamental to what they do. Before they address the academic side of school life their children need to be socially and emotionally secure. Ashleigh continued saying that the pandemic has exposed mental health issues everywhere and hopefully that awareness and need to have secure mental health will be recognised across the country.

After chatting to Year Three teacher Hannah Rispin about how her pupils are coping, the Duchess was left smiling. Rispin said that seeing the children succeed during such a devastating time makes you feel a bit emotional.

They are like shining stars. She feels privileged to be experiencing this with their little heroes every day. The Duchess said that Rispin is obviously doing an amazing job and that more people like her were needed in the workforce.

She added that she can feel Rispin’s positivity and it definitely made her day a lot more positive.

Earlier this week, drawings by children at Ribbon Academy for Children’s Mental Health Week were showcased on Kensington Palace’s social media channels.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg

Please follow and like us: