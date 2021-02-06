Priyanka Chopra taken aback that Nick Jonas proposed to her two months into dating

- Advertisement -

Actress-singer Priyanka Chopra gets it when some people are surprised that Nick Jonas proposed to her just two months after they started dating. She herself was surprised too. Sharing with Elle UK via Buzzfeed on Feb 4, she said that she did not expect a proposal so soon. She thought it would come but it was still a complete shock. The Indian beauty said she decided to relinquish control and get engaged to Jonas because she secretly “wanted something serious” with the singer. She also admired his confidence.

Chopra shared that one thing to know about Jonas is that when he makes up his mind, he will get what he wants. He has sublime confidence, she added. In July 2018, the couple got engaged, and five months later, they walked down the aisle. They celebrated their second wedding anniversary in December 2020, sharing touching tributes on Instagram.

Chopra wrote, “2 years down…forever to go,” while Jonas wrote,”Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary, @Priyankachopra. I love you.”

Born on July 18, 1982, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an Indian actress, singer, and film producer. The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, Chopra is one of India’s highest-paid and most popular entertainers. She has received numerous accolades, including a National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards. In 2016, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri and Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and in the next two years Forbes listed her among the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

Born on Sept 16, 1992, Nicholas Jerry Jonas is an American singer, songwriter and actor. Jonas began acting in theatre at the age of seven. He released his debut single in 2002, which caught the attention of Columbia Records, where Jonas formed a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin, known as the Jonas Brothers. The group released their debut studio album It’s About Time through the Columbia label in 2006. After leaving Columbia Records and signing with Hollywood Records, the group released their self-titled second studio album in 2007. It became their breakthrough record. The band became prominent figures on the Disney Channel, gaining a large following through the network. They appeared in the wildly successful musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010) as well as two of their own series, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream (2008–2010) and Jonas (2009–2010). /TISG

