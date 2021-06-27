Entertainment Celebrity Kai Ko has been delivering food for his restaurant

Kai Ko had to shut down his family restaurant due to the pandemic. Picture: Instagram

Taipei — Since the pandemic started, many businesses struggled to stay afloat including businesses owned by celebrities such as and .

They were not the only ones as Kai Ko had to shut down his family’s cocktail bar and restaurant Asylum for more than a month due to a rise in COVID-19 infections in Taiwan in May.

Currently, the restaurant is doing food deliveries.

Kai Ko, 30, has also personally taken on food duties recently. On June 24, Kai Ko revealed this during a live stream session on Instagram. He also introduced the restaurant’s delivery menu which includes their specials as well as new and more affordable items such as sandwiches. According to Kai Ko, for the past three days, he has been personally delivering meals to celebrity friends such as actor Chen Bolin and Show Luo in hopes of boosting business.

“It has not been easy. Due to rental and manpower costs, it’s really difficult to sustain the business. [We] have to rely on everyone to help. I have sent meals to all the artistes and friends that I can think of. I’m sorry if I missed you out,” he said.

“Thank you to those who received the food and shared about them [online] for free. Thank you.”

As reported by 8days.sg, Kai Ko said that he now has the utmost respect for delivery drivers after three consecutive days of deliveries.

Kai Ko personally started delivering duties. Picture: Instagram

“I only did it for three hours each day [for three days] and I feel tired. And I couldn’t find a place to pee [while I was out delivering food]. So, I really respect delivery drivers and the frontline medical staff. Everyone please take good care of yourselves,” he said.

He also gave a shout-out to Taiwanese entertainer Da Fei and his manager Jessica, who helped him to contact artists, organise his route, and take care of the bentos during his deliveries.

Born on June 18, 1991, Kai Ko or Ko Chen-tung is a Taiwanese actor and singer. Ko won Best New Actor at the 48th Golden Horse Awards and the 12th Chinese Film Media Awards for his starring role in the film You Are the Apple of My Eye, also his film debut. In November 2011, Ko released his debut studio album Be Yourself. On June 14, 2021, Kai Ko joined the Bored Ape Yacht Club./TISGFollow us on Social Media

