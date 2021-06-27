Malaysian DJ loses almost SGD3,549 to credit card fraud

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — Being scammed is something very common these days. No matter who you are, whether you are one of us regular folks or even a celebrity, it can happen to anyone.

Malaysian DJ Leng Yein is one of the celebrities who had lost a small fortune due to credit card fraud. The DJ announced on Jun 23 that she lost nearly RM11,000 (SGD3,549) no thanks to a credit card fraud. Leng Yein spoke about her experience at length in a video that she posted on YouTube.

The 36-year-old DJ shared that it was not the first time she had experienced credit card fraud. Leng Yein had limited herself to only one credit card in an attempt to decrease her chances of being defrauded. Although the amount she set on the card was “very low”, her efforts were futile. Leng Yein reported losing RM10,951.63 (SGD3,500). The DJ said that she knows at least 10 friends who experience the same, one of whom is her sister.

Leng Yein noticed something was amiss when the bank sent her a notice about late fees on her card. It was unusual as she had not used the card for several months. She also said that she has always been on time with her fees, according to Hype.my. The DJ contacted the bank and she discovered that her card had been stolen. Although it was heartbreaking, she felt that the fault lies with her as she should have been checking her credit card bill routinely.

She said that she does not shop online but she knows one should be careful when using a credit card on an online platform. Leng Yein advised people to be alert about their cards. “Be sure to pay more attention to your bank card usage records,” she said. “If you find anything suspicious, you must contact your bank immediately so that you will (avoid) ending up in debt.”

The DJ encouraged people to take the matter to the police if it happens to them but she is not going to take her own advice. Leng Yein admitted that she was “lazy” to leave the house during MCO (Movement Control Order). She said she would try to check her card transaction record and hope for the best. “If it is confirmed that I didn’t use (the card), maybe they will refund me,” she stated.

Leng Yein has unfortunately been out of work for nearly two years. Nevertheless, she is not complaining about her situation and is merely viewing it as an unfortunate incident. Let’s hope she gets refunded.

/TISG

