Could it be that actress Lee Sung Kyung is dating rapper Loco?

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Could it be that actress Lee Sung Kyung and rapper Loco (real name Kwon Hyuk Woo) are currently dating?

This week, rumours about the two dating first sparked after various online communities pointed out the glaring resemblances between photos posted on their respective Instagram accounts. Lee recently posted a lovely close-up photo of herself on Instagram, posing in front of a vintage garden house, as reported by Hype.my.

As for Loco, he posted a photo of himself smiling brightly against a lush, green field with yellow flowers on his Instagram Story. Not long after that, netizens started comparing the similarities in the backgrounds between the two photos, starting rumours about a romance between the two.

Be that as it may, it was later revealed that both Lee and Loco are not romantically involved. It seems that the About Time actress, who is also known among fans as a singer will be releasing a song in collaboration with the “Show Me The Money” winner called “Duet Mate”.

- Advertisement -

Some media outlets have also reported that the photos posted by Lee and Loco on Instagram were shot at the filming location of their new music video hence the photos have the same background.

It’s safe to say that the video where both Loco and Lee shot together might have something to do with their upcoming collab project. The duo’s new song will be released online on Jul 4, at 6 pm KST.

Born August 10, 1990, Lee Sung Kyung is a South Korean model, actress, and singer. She acted in the television dramas Cheese in the Trap (2016) and The Doctors (2016) before taking her first leading role as the titular character in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016) alongside Nam Joo-hyuk and Dr. Romantic 2 (2020) alongside Ahn Hyo-seop and Han Suk-kyu. /TISG

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg