Girls’ Generation’s YoonA graces cover of Y Magazine

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Girls’ Generation’s YoonA who has been dubbed as the one and only “Yoon-phrodite” (a play on the goddess Aphrodite’s name) has graced the cover of the newly released Y Magazine.

The Korean actress-singer wore pieces by Italian high fashion brand Miu Miu for this elegant and luxurious pictorial. YoonA shows off her class and timeless beauty in every piece, effortlessly pulling off each look using flower props or fine jewellery, as reported in Allkpop.

Look out for YoonA’s full interview in the latest edition of Y Magazine, (a magazine launched by Noblesse Men Korea which is targeted at young readers) set for release on June 30.

- Advertisement -

Born on May 30, 1990, Im Yoon-ah, known mononymously as Yoona, is a South Korean singer and actress. After training for five years, she debuted as a member of girl group Girls’ Generation (and later its subgroup Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG) in August 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea’s most popular girl groups worldwide. Apart from her group’s activities, Yoona has participated in various television dramas, notably You Are My Destiny (2008), which marked her career breakthrough and earned her the Best New Actress awards at the 23rd KBS Drama Awards and the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Yoona has since achieved further public attention and acting acclaim with a variety of role-types in Love Rain (2012), Prime Minister & I (2013), The K2 (2016), The King in Love (2017) and Hush (2020–21). Her film work includes Confidential Assignment (2017) and Exit (2019), both of which are among the highest-grossing films in South Korea, the latter being her first leading role.

On May 30, 2019, Yoona celebrated her 29th birthday (30th in Korean age) with the release of her debut extended play A Walk to Remember, charting at number three on South Korea’s Gaon Album Chart.

The success of Yoona’s music and acting careers have led her to various CF deals, notably long-term collaborator Innisfree, and have established her as a top idol-actress of Hallyu. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg