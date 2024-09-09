A cute behind-the-scenes video for “Love Next Door” on tvN has been released, as reported by Soompi! The eagerly anticipated romantic comedy “Love Next Door” is set to telecast on tvN.

It was created by the same team behind the successful drama “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.” In the show, Jung So Min plays Bae Seok Ryu, a lady looking for a second chance in life following a string of disappointments.

Choi Seung Hyo, the son of her mum’s friend, is portrayed by Jung Hae In, who she views as a dark and awkward period in her life.

Spoilers Ahead

Although their characters Bae Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo, frequently quarrel in the series, Jung So Min and Jung Hae In display a warm and caring relationship off-camera, looking after each other between takes.

During a rehearsal where Choi Seung Hyo is jealous of Bae Seok Ryu’s ex-fiancé, Jung Hae In humorously improvises, saying, “She’s not even denying that he’s her boyfriend.

Oops, I guess I spoke my inner thoughts out loud. My bad!” Choi Seung Hyo playfully asks for a whole bowl of mashed potatoes, and Seo Ji Hye kindly offers to share some of hers with Jung So Min.

In another scene, Yun Ji On puts his best effort into doing push-ups, which prompts Kim Ji Eun to comment teasingly, “You look like you’re out of breath,” and jokingly suggest that he is trying to impress the behind-the-scenes camera.

Close-knit bond

The cast’s close-knit bond is further highlighted when Park Ji Young, who plays a mother in the series, asks her on-screen son, N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub, about his career in the idol band.

“Do you have around 100 songs?” she queries, which, much to Park Ji Young’s admiration, Lee Seung Hyub nods to.

A commenter on the YouTube video said, “TVN should thank SoMin and HaeIn as I continue watching this drama because of this couple despite the disappointing script/plot on ep8.”

Another commenter said, “cant wait for saturday❤️Really love #Jungjung❤️”

Finally, another commenter left a comment saying, “At least we got the romcom bts, epi 8 really make us sad, wish that epi 9 no more scene about ex. Really love the chemistry from SeungRyu, JungJung really do great acting”

Jung So Min is a talented South Korean actress known for her versatile performances and charming personality. With her expressive eyes and natural acting style, she has captured the hearts of audiences both domestically and internationally.