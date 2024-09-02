Love Next Door is an ongoing K-drama starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, as reported by PINKVILLA. The series has already released several episodes, captivating viewers from the beginning.

A preview clip for the upcoming episode has just been released, teasing an unexpected romantic development between the two leads.

On Aug 31, 2024, the preview for Episode 4 of Love Next Door was unveiled. The clip shows Jung So Min mistakenly entering what she believes is her brother Bae Dong Jin’s room and scolding him to wake up.

When he doesn’t respond, she playfully jumps on top of him. To her shock, Jung Hae In emerges from under the blanket instead. She falls back onto the bed, with Jung Hae In landing on her as her brother walks in.

Misinterpreting the scene, her brother quickly calls for their father. In the confusion, Jung Hae In stubs his toe, and the clip ends on this humorous note.

Unresolved emotions

The plot centres on Choi Seung Hyo and Baek Seok Ryu, former buddies now competing. Baek Seok Ryu has always been a high achiever, excelling in exams and landing her dream job.

However, after a life-changing event, she leaves her role as a project manager at a major company. In the meantime, well-known architect Choi Seung Hyo serves as CEO of Architecture Atelier In. The two meet again as adults, revisiting unresolved emotions and old feelings.

In addition to Jung So Min and Jung Hae In, the cast features Jang Young Nam, Shim So Young, Han Ye Ju, Jo Han Cheol, Jeon Seok Ho, Park Ji Young, Lee Seung Hyeop, and Kim Geum Soon.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, Love Next Door premiered on Aug 17, 2024, and airs every Saturday and Sunday on tvN, with streaming available on Netflix in select regions.

Perfect acting

Over on the YouTube video, a commenter said, “Putting these two together in a love story drama is like printing money”. Yet another commenter noted, “know for a fact I’m going to LOVE this show. The cast, the synopsis, the acting is PERFECT 💗💗”

One of the other comments was, “The casting directors hit the jackpot with this pairing!”