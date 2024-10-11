KOREA: According to PINKVILLA, Love Next Door has gained immense popularity, largely due to the strong on-screen chemistry between its lead actors, Jung So Min and Jung Hae In. Their convincing portrayal of a couple has sparked rumours that the two may be romantically involved off-screen as well. Fans are eager to know the truth, and during a recent interview, Jung So Min addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship.

During a press interview on Oct 8, questions regarding Jung So Min’s career and her suspected romance with co-star Jung Hae In were raised. The topic came up naturally, especially after Jung Hae In’s earlier statement in which he declined to comment on the rumours, saying his words could be misinterpreted. Jung So Min expressed understanding of his decision to remain silent on the matter.

Close friends

The actress also mentioned that she was pleasantly surprised by how well the audience perceived their on-screen chemistry, surpassing even her own expectations. Despite the circulating rumours, both actors have maintained that they are close friends and have not confirmed any romantic involvement.

Love Next Door centres on the story of Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo, childhood friends who become rivals. Baek Seok Ryu, a successful project manager, decides to leave her job and call off her engagement after a major life event. Choi Seung Hyo, a popular and accomplished architect, crosses paths with her again in adulthood, reigniting unresolved feelings between them.

Star-studded cast

The drama has an ensemble cast that includes Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, and others in addition to Jung So Min and Jung Hae In.

Jung So Min is a talented South Korean actress known for her versatile performances and ability to connect with audiences. Born Kim Yoon-ji on March 16, 1989, she has been a prominent figure in the Korean entertainment industry since her debut in 2010.