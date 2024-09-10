Dear Hyeri video teaser: Shin Hae Sun and Lee Jin Uk split up due to differing opinions on marriage

According to Soompi, a new teaser for ENA’s “Dear Hyeri” has been revealed ahead of its premiere!

Joo Eun Ho (played by Shin Hae Sun), an announcer, suffers from dissociative identity disorder following the loss of her younger sibling and the breakup of her long-term relationship with Jung Hyun Oh (played by Lee Jin Uk).

The romantic drama “Dear Hyeri” centres on Joo Eun Ho.

The latest teaser depicts the end of the eight-year relationship between Joo Eun Ho and Jung Hyun Oh. It begins with a seemingly ordinary date, where they part ways on a staircase.

However, the warm atmosphere quickly shifts, symbolizing the rapid unravelling of their relationship. Hyun Oh bluntly states, “I’m not doing that, Eun Ho,” to which she curtly responds, “Oh, is that so?”—signalling the start of a normal romantic argument.

Hyun Oh then reiterates, “I told you from the start that I wasn’t going to do that.” Eun Ho counters, “If you never intended to marry, then why did we date for eight years?” She adds, “If I start over now, I’ll probably be over 40.”

Exciting dialogue

Hyun Oh’s expression hardens, and he says, “If you’re planning to meet someone new, we should break up now.” The conversation escalates from a disagreement to a breakup.

Moving on, Hyun Oh says, “Goodbye, Joo Eun Ho,” and turns to go. Realizing too late, Eun Ho chases after him, grabs his arm, and pleads.

He pulls away and says, “Whether it’s eight years or eight weeks, breaking up is the same.” He continues, “‘Goodbye,’ ‘Farewell’—that’s all it takes,” leaving Eun Ho in tears.

As Eun Ho begs him not to leave, Hyun Oh firmly states, “I can’t marry you, Joo Eun Ho. But I know you want to.” Eun Ho pleads, “I won’t ask again; I’m sorry,” but Hyun Oh remains unmoved.

Inner turmoil

The teaser has sparked interest, showcasing Joo Eun Ho’s deep sorrow and Jung Hyun Oh’s inner turmoil, building anticipation for the drama’s premiere.

A comment left on the teaser said, “Shin hye sun my best actress ever.” Another commenter asked, “How could you do that to her?” Yet another commenter said, “WOW!!!”