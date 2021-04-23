JJ Lin dedicates a special post for his dad’s birthday

- Advertisement -

Taiwan – In more ways than one, we find the best ways to celebrate our parents. Take it from superstar JJ Lin, who dedicated an adorable Instagram post in celebration of his dad’s birthday on Apr 20.

The star uploaded a throwback picture of himself and his dad during his teenage years followed by a recent picture of them, which has since sparked a lot of excitement among fans.

It’s since garnered plenty of positive response from fans and Lin’s friends, who have been sending their well-wishes to his dad.

- Advertisement -

The second picture was taken earlier this year during the superstar’s short visit to Singapore to celebrate Chinese New Year with his family. Lin was cycling around town with his dad when the picture was taken.

Other than that, it’s clear that the love for music runs in the Lin family after a video of Lin’s dad playing the drums re-emerged on Facebook.

In this video, the superstar’s dad played a seamless tribute to his son’s track with the drums.

Although it was uploaded in 2019, it’s garnered over 100 shares since it resurfaced. Check out the video here:

Long-time followers of the star would be aware of the bond between father and son.

For instance, when Lin tried to make steam buns with his family only to be roasted by his dad.

This happened when Lin was in Tianjin for his Sanctuary 2.0 concert in early Oct 2019. His great attempt at making Tianjin’s signature dish, the goubuli baozi aka steamed pork buns, backfired on him.

The superstar shared a clip of his failed attempt on Instagram with a caption that justifies his great effort.

As he tried to make that single fold, his dad cheekily told him in Mandarin: “You should stick to singing. Let someone else do it.”

Look at his dad smiling away! LOL.

If you ask us, his dad had a point because Lin’s bun ended up looking like a lump of confused dough. But, hey, who are we to say that seeing that he’s a-okay with it?

Definitely, he deserved an A for effort! Anyway, it’s nice to see that the star cherishes memorable moments like these with his family – while blessing our social media feed with snapshots too!

All in all, “Happy Birthday” to his dad!

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg