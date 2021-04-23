BLACKPINK’s Rosé is now Tiffany & Co. ambassador

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Members of the girl group BLACKPINK have been selected to be global ambassadors for brands such as M.A.C, Chanel, YSL and more. Now BLACKPINK’s Rosé has signed on to be a global ambassador for the luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. said on April 21: “Rosé, a member of the global girl group BLACKPINK and a solo artist who represents K-pop, was chosen as a new global ambassador for the brand.”

Rosé will start her activities as the brand’s model with the digital campaign for the 2021 Tiffany HardWear collection.

Rosé commented, “To be a part of such an iconic brand that has been a part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me. I’m very honoured and excited. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

The Tiffany HardWear jewellery was launched in 2017 and it was inspired by the urban attitude and energy of New York City. The lineup includes gauge links and industrial shapes in bold designs that play with tension, proportion and balance. The luxury jewellery brand shared that Rosé was chosen as their ambassador because of her bold, unique and modern style, reported Soompi.

Rosé is seen in photos wearing several pieces from Tiffany HardWear, including a 18K gold graduated link necklace and wrap bracelet.

The Tiffany HardWear campaign featuring Rosé will be launched on April 23 via the official channels of Tiffany & Co.

Born on February 11, 1997, Roseanne Park, better known by the mononym Rosé is a Korean-New Zealand singer and dancer based in South Korea. Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Rosé signed with South Korean label YG Entertainment following an audition in 2012, training there for four years.

She made her debut as a vocalist in the girl group BLACKPINK in August 2016 and made her solo debut with her single album R in March 2021. She holds two Guinness World Records — for being the first artist to reach number one on Billboard Global 200 as a soloist and as part of a group, and for having the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop soloist./TISGFollow us on Social Media

