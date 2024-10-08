KOREA: According to Allkpop, an update on BTS member Jimin, who is currently serving in the military, has garnered significant attention. On Oct 7, a photo of Jimin smiling with his fellow soldiers surfaced on an online community, delighting fans.

Jimin, who enlisted in June, has been recognized as an elite soldier, earning an early promotion and receiving the Division Commander’s Award for best trainee, reflecting his commitment to his military duties.

Jimin recently told ARMY, BTS’s fanbase, that time has passed quickly because he has Jungkook by his side. He mentioned staying in touch with the other BTS members through public phones and noted that Jungkook, who enlisted with him, is also working hard.

The two rely on each other for support during their service.

Fulfilling military duties

Jimin and Jungkook joined the 5th Infantry Division’s artillery brigade in December 2023.

June 11, 2025, is the day they are expected to be released. Since some BTS members are presently serving in the military, the group is anticipated to get back together after everyone has finished their service.

Jimin, born on Oct 13, 1995, is the lead vocalist and main dancer of the group. He is known for his powerful vocals, graceful dance moves, and captivating personality. He has captivated fans worldwide with his talent and charisma.

Expressive and intricate dance performances

Jimin made his debut with BTS in 2013. Later, he dropped the hugely popular “Like Crazy,” his solo debut single. Jimin is renowned for his expressive and intricate dance performances. Several BTS songs feature Jimin’s contributions as a writer and composer.

As a member of BTS, Jimin has achieved global fame and recognition. His unique vocal style and dance abilities have influenced many aspiring artists. He has a dedicated and passionate fanbase known as “ARMY.”