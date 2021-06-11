Jennifer Lopez reportedly moving to LA where Ben Affleck is based

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking a big step in their relationship. According to a source quoted by E! News, Lopez is now “packing up her Miami rental” to officially move to Los Angeles, where Affleck is based. “She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base,” the source said. “She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall.”

Lopez was photographed recently visiting at least one school in the Los Angeles area. It could be that she is looking for a school for her twins, Emme and Max, in the event of a move to the West Coast, reported Instyle.

“She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben,” E!’s source added. “They will be at their L.A. home soon.”

In May, Lopez and Affleck were seen outside their $18 million (S$23 million) rental home in Miami. According to a source, “She had a big smile on her face and was twirling in a loose summer dress. They spent the day inside together but came out a few times for fresh air and to admire the water view.”

Recently, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that the two are “hopeful” about their relationship this time: “They have both matured and are on the same page and it has been easy.”

Born on July 24, 1969, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, also known by her nickname J.Lo, is an American singer, actress, and dancer. In 1991, Lopez began appearing as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color, where she remained a regular until she decided to pursue an acting career in 1993. For her first leading role in the 1997 Selena biopic of the same name, Lopez became the first Latin actress to earn over US$1 million for a film. She went on to star in Anaconda (1997) and Out of Sight (1998) and established herself as the highest-paid Latin actress in Hollywood.

