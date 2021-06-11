Entertainment Celebrity Girl's Day's receives gift from BLACKPINK's Rosé

Girl’s Day’s Hyeri receives gift from BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Hyeri starring in new historical drama

Hyeri received a from Rosé. Picture: Instagram

Seoul — BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently sent a gift to Girl’s Day’s . Hyeri shared photos of herself with the sent by Rosé on June 10. The BLACKPINK member sent the thoughtful gift to the set of Hyeri’s new historical drama, Thinking of the Moon When the Flower Blooms (literal title).

The top banner of the coffee truck read, “Enjoy the churros, and I wish the drama will be a huge hit!” The banner on the side read, “Everyone, churros and coffee are on Hyeri unnie today!! Good luck, ‘Thinking of the Moon When the Flower Blooms’!” Hyeri captioned the Instagram post: “Park Chae Young (Rosé’s real name) is awesome! My dongsaeng who always cheers for me like this. I love you. I’m so grateful that I’m crying.”

Rosé and Hyeri met on Amazing Saturday. Picture: Instagram

Hyeri and Rosé became close friends after the latter made an appearance on Amazing Saturday where Hyeri used to be a fixed cast member, as reported by Soompi.

Thinking of the Moon When the Flower Blooms is set during the time of the strongest prohibition laws in Joseon history, depicting human desire and proving that prohibition is not the best option. The lead characters are an inspector from the Office of the Inspector-General who has left his hometown to achieve fame in the capital Hanyang and restore his family’s status, a poor aristocratic lady who starts to make alcohol to pay back her debts, and a crown prince who often secretly climbs over the walls of the palace to get alcohol.

The trio meet fatefully in front of a secret alcohol storage place and gain a secret that could be fatal if revealed. Hyeri plays the role of Kang Ro Seo, the alcohol maker who has to pay her debts. She is not afraid of working hard for the money despite her aristocratic appearance. Even though people gossip about how she is losing face as an aristocrat, she’s the real head of her household who’s helping to support her older brother, the family’s only hope./TISGFollow us on Social Media

