Zheng Kai falls asleep during a live stream watched by over 140,000 people

Chinese actor and Zack Snyder’s Justice League star Zheng Kai fell asleep in full view of more than 140,000 people. Zheng Kai, 35, is a regular cast member on Keep Running aka China’s version of Running Man. He decided to hold a 10-hour live stream to catch up with fans but ended up dozing off. The fans thought he was just fooling around and pretending not to move until they discovered that he was really in deep sleep, reported 8days.sg.

Zheng Kai woke up in the end and he joked about how he was “amazed” that he still looked good even after a nap, adding that he did not even have to fix his hair and makeup. The actor’s attempt to cover up his mistake upset his fans. They accused Zheng Kai of taking his fans for granted “now that he’s achieved some fame”. Some also criticised him for “treating his fans as his personal ATM machines”.

The comment about the ATM machines refers to how viewers were able to send virtual gifts to Zheng Kai during his live stream. The gifts have to be paid for with real money.

The next day, Zheng Kai apologised for his gaffe by explaining that he “didn’t fall asleep on purpose”, and that the 10-hour broadcast was “too tiring” as he was filming until 3 am the previous night.

“I only slept for two or three hours before getting up for work again,” he revealed. “And I had such a busy day. [That’s why] I fell asleep during [the broadcast], though I never expected such an intense reaction.”

His explanation did little to appease some of his followers, one of whom fumed: "Is a 10-hour workday that tiring? Many of us work more than that. We get paid so much less than him and yet we don't fall asleep at work. What excuse does he have?"

