Jay Chou impresses netizens with his fluent English

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Taiwanese idol Jay Chou is more than just a jack of all trades. He is also a man of culture with an interest in art.

Recently, the 42-year-old collaborated with renowned auction house Sotheby’s as the “inaugural curator” of its celebrated Contemporary Curated series in Asia. The Taiwanese pop star shot a short clip to promote the collaboration where he shared about how he “became inspired by art at an early age”.

Chou spoke entirely in English in the two-minute video.

“If we were to talk about my first contact with art, perhaps I started the moment I was born,” he said, later adding: “My mum was an art teacher. I really enjoy exchanging ideas about art with her. And along the journey, I have met amazing people, who have gotten me further into the world of art.”

- Advertisement -

After Chou uploaded the video on his Instagram, netizens and his fans immediately flocked to leave comments, raving about his fluent English, reported 8days.sg.

“You’re becoming more fluent in English,” a fan gushed, while another marvelled that it was the “ first time” they had seen Chou do an interview in English.

And then there was this fan, who commented that she had watched it “multiple times” so that she could “fangirl” over Chou and “learn spoken English” at the same time.

- Advertisement -

Others also shared that Chou’s English appears to have improved by leaps and bounds since he starred in the Hollywood movie The Green Hornet in 2011. Maybe it could also be that his wife, Taiwanese-Australian actress Hannah Quinvilan has been giving Chou English lessons.

Born on January 18, 1979, Jay Chou is a Taiwanese singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, actor, film director, businessman and magician. Dubbed the “King of Mandopop”, and having sold over 30 million records, Chou is one of the best-selling artistes in the Greater China area and is known for his work with lyricist Vincent Fang, with whom he has frequently collaborated on his music./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg