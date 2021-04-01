The big 40: A memorable birthday bash for superstar JJ Lin

- Advertisement -

TAIWAN – Singaporean singer JJ Lin recently celebrated his 40th birthday with a James Bond-themed party with his close buddies Jay Chou, Taiwanese singer slash racer Jimmy Lin, Taiwanese actress Nini Ouyang and others.

The superstar filled Instagram with his most memorable pictures with a heartfelt caption to go along with them.

Writing in Mandarin, Lin said he was at loss for words to describe the great happiness he felt in those captured moments. “For this year’s birthday, I told myself that within 24 hours, I should properly celebrate it with friends and colleagues, and I tried my best!” he added.

As part of the singer’s grand birthday celebration, not only did he drop a new EP “Like You Do” but also announced that he’ll be having a virtual concert on June 6 as a grand finale to his Sanctuary World Tour.

Lin dedicated a post to his new track “Like You Do”, where he explained how he’s learned to accept his flaws after many years.

At the end of his caption, he added: “Every song is a reflection of the darker version of myself. And I’ve found a sense of healing, by reaching in and realising that true strength is found in embracing every version of the self. It’s when you strip yourself of all expectations, every next step will be a form of gain and reward. There is beauty in that.”

On a separate Instagram post, Lin shared a picture of him and singer Jay Chou to thank him for staying throughout the birthday celebration.

Furthermore, it seems that the superstar had just completed his mandatory quarantine after returning to Taiwan from Singapore – and yes, Lin vlogged his experience. (Feel free to check it out on his Youtube Channel)

Upon returning home from quarantine, Lin decided to host a pre-birthday party.

He posted snips of the celebration on Instagram, where he invited his friends aka Taiwanese actors such as Bryan Chang, Harry Chang, and others – ending the dedicated post with the hashtags #JJoutofQuarantine.

Two nights later, Lin was all dressed and ready for his James Bond-themed party (round 2). Some of the guests who attended his pre-party were also present at his second party.

This has got us wondering… Where in the world did they find the extra energy to attend two parties in a short span of time?

With that, we’d like to wish JJ Lin a happy (belated) birthday! For someone who just turned 40, his looks say otherwise. (Dear JJ, kindly share your skincare routine with us… We want to look just as good when we come to that age too. Thank you!)

