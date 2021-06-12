It is rumoured that Fish Leong and Christine Fan had a fallout

- Advertisement -

Taipei — There was an old rumour that Fish Leong and Christine Fan were no longer on speaking terms and the rumour was reignited once again after a series of events that happened on Vivian Hsu’s recent IG Live session.

On June 8, Hsu went live and she was joined by Leong, Fan, Ruby Lin and YouTuber Nana at different points of her broadcast. Nevertheless, listeners realised that Fan joined in the session after Leong left. Fan made a hasty exit by saying that she “wouldn’t want to disturb their chat” just when Leong was about to return to the broadcast, according to 8days.sg.

Could it be that it is suspicious behaviour or just bad timing?

Netizens appear to think that it is the former and are more convinced than ever that the two have fallen out. Since 2019, rumours about a feud between Leong and Fan have been going around. That same year, Leong filed for divorce from her now-ex husband Taiwanese businessman Tony Chao but she did not share details with the media.

Members of media contacted Fan to find out about Leong’s failed marriage and she responded through her manager saying that she’s “known of cracks forming in [Fish and Tony’s marriage] since two years ago”.

Netizens then condemned Fan for being a big mouth especially since Leong kept mum about her split. Despite everything, both Leong and Fan have always maintained that they are still close, with Leong dedicating a post to defend Fan and declare her love for the latter. However, netizens went through Leong’s Instagram friends list and found out that she is no longer following Christine, and that can only mean one thing.

Born on June 16, 1978, Fish Leong is a Malaysian singer. Having sold more than 18 million records, she achieved popularity and success in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia. Leong was born in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. R&B singer Z-Chen is her older cousin. She debuted her singing career in Taiwan and signed to Rock Records in October 1997.

