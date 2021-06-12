- Advertisement -

Seoul — The new stills of JTBC’s upcoming drama, Nevertheless, featuring Han So Hee and Chae Jong Hyeop have been revealed. Based on a webtoon, Nevertheless is a hyper-realistic romance between Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee), a woman who does not believe in love but still wants to date, and Park Jae Uhn (Song Kang), a man who thinks dating is a bother but still wants to have flings.

The recently released stills show a heartfelt moment between Yoo Na Bi and Yang Do Hyuk (Chae Jong Hyeop). The pair are standing under an umbrella in the pouring rain, but despite the gloomy weather, they look like they are in high spirits. Yoo Na Bi’s face is brightened with a smile while Yang Do Hyuk is grinning at her. Yang Do Hyuk is a pure character who will approach Yoo Na Bi with his wholesome charms, according to Soompi.

We are looking forward to seeing what kind of relationship the pair have and how he will charm her with his sweet friendliness.

The drama’s production team shared, “Yang Do Hyuk is a romanticist who has been in love with Yoo Na Bi since they were younger. He has completely different charms from Park Jae Uhn and will be an interesting variable.” They added that viewers should look forward to how the friendly and straightforward character will affect the relationship between Yoo Na Bi and Park Jae Uhn.

Nevertheless premieres on June 19 at 11 pm (KST) and will broadcast one episode a week for a total of 10 episodes.

Born on November 18, 1994, Lee So Hee, more popularly known as Han So Hee, is a South Korean actress. She has starred in the Korean television series Money Flower (2017), 100 Days My Prince (2018), and played a supporting role in Abyss (2019). She gained wide recognition after portraying the main character of Yeo Da-kyung in the smash-hit and record-breaking drama, The World of the Married (2020).

