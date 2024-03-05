Intellect: SG healthcare, education, public sectors are top performers in organisational well-being, ranking 5th among 12 countries

SINGAPORE: Singapore healthcare, education, and public sectors are top performers in organisational wellbeing according to a new regional report released by Intellect in Singapore news today.



The report from Intellect titled “Workplace Wellbeing in 10 APAC Industries: Intellect Dimensions Benchmarking Report 2024” showed Singapore stood out as one of the top performers in Organisational Health at 64%, surpassing the regional average of 62.9% and ranking fifth among 12 countries surveyed.

Organisational Wellbeing

Based on insights gathered from a survey of 50,000 employees across Asia Pacific in 2023, the report aims to equip organisations with insights to assess the effectiveness of their wellbeing programmes and compare their performance across different industries.

In addition, the report also showed that employees in smaller Southeast Asian markets such as Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines exhibited higher levels of engagement, well-being, and organisational support compared to their counterparts in larger North and South Asian markets.

Although smaller Southeast Asian markets like Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines boasted the highest Organisational Health scores, other markets such as Taiwan and Korea reported lower scores, indicating the need for more mental health support in workplaces.

While Singapore is traditionally associated with high levels of stress and burnout, the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical (67.5%), Government and Non-profit (66.8%), and Education (65.8%) sectors showed a positive shift in organisational wellbeing.

However, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical and Education employees had slightly lower scores on organisational health when compared to industry average.

Healthcare and pharmaceutical employees reported:

73.8% strong sense of purpose

70.3% highest levels of optimism

69.7% high levels of employee wellbeing

67.7% work engagement

Government and non-profit employees reported:

68% high levels of employee wellbeing

67.4% work engagement

Education sector reported:

63.9% work-life balance

75.3% relationship building

However, there remains room for improvement.

Addressing Presenteeism

Presenteeism, defined as the lost productivity when employees are not fully functioning in the workplace, was prevalent across industries, especially in sectors scoring below the industry benchmarks for Organisational Health.

The report highlights the importance of employers addressing presenteeism through targeted interventions and proactive measures to enhance employee productivity and mitigate its financial impact.

With industries like E-commerce and Online Services reporting high levels of presenteeism, there is a pressing need for tailored interventions to improve workplace performance.

Theodoric Chew, Co-founder & CEO of Intellect, emphasised the urgency for employers to implement proactive measures to address presenteeism.

He stated, “The prevalence of presenteeism across the region underscores the urgent need for employers to implement targeted interventions and proactive measures.

This first-of-its-kind report, which uniquely draws primary insights from 50,000 of our users, is our first step in gaining a deeper understanding into the impact of employee wellbeing programmes across industries.”

“With this report, employers and human resources professionals now have access to the largest dataset of employee insights across the Asia Pacific region, offering unparalleled depth and breadth of insights into workplace wellbeing.

We want to empower them to make strategic and data-driven recommendations to drive tangible benefits for organisations,” he added.

To learn more about the research findings, check here. /TISG

Read also: Hanoi soared past Singapore as the world’s best airport for business travellers