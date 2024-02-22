Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport soared past Singapore’s Changi Airport as the world’s best airport for business travellers, according to a recent survey by British finance research and information website BusinessFinancing.

Garnering a 6.8 out of 10 average from business travellers, Noi Bai Airport has been the top choice for those jet-setting for work, VnExpress International reports.

The rankings, compiled from passenger reviews on airlinequality.com, placed Noi Bai ahead of its competitors, including Singapore’s Changi Airport, which secured a rating of 6.63.

BusinessFinancing‘s analysis took into account the feedback of discerning business travellers to rank a list of the 20 best airports worldwide.

Travellers commended Noi Bai Airport for its diverse array of amenities, with one verified traveller stating:

“Noi Bai airport has an incredible range of facilities, especially the sky view building containing an observation deck and numerous facilities for aviation enthusiasts.”

The traveller lauded the terminals’ cleanliness and the airport staff’s welcoming attitude, stating, “The terminals are extremely clean and the airport staff are very friendly. There are excellent food choices available.”

Securing the second position in the rankings is Singapore’s Changi Airport. Followed closely behind are Hong Kong International Airport and Hamad Airport in Qatar, rounding up the top spots in the list.

Interestingly, spots on the list of the world’s best airports for business travellers are taken over by the Asian and Middle Eastern airports.

Noi Bai Airport is Vietnam’s second busiest airport after Tan Son Nhat in Ho Chi Minh City. The airport boasts a capacity of 25 million passengers every year.

In recent years, concerted efforts by the government have significantly improved the quality of services at the airport, resulting in reduced waiting times and an overall improved passenger experience. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos