Cambodia, a vibrant town known for its rich culture and history, offers various activities, from exploring ancient temples to immersing yourself in local experiences.

If you’re considering a visit, here are some must-see destinations to add to your itinerary, along with a nature-inspired place to stay for a truly immersive experience.

Where to go in Siem Reap

Angkor Wat

Angkor Wat, constructed during the reign of Khmer King Suryavarman II in the early 12th century, between approximately 1110 and 1150, boasts an age of nearly 900 years.

Drawing visitors from across the globe, the temple offers a glimpse into Cambodia’s rich past.

Floating Villages

For those seeking a truly unique experience, visiting the floating villages of Kompong Phluk or Chong Kneas is a must.

Guests can interact with locals and gain insight into their distinctive way of life, set against the picturesque backdrop of floating homes and vibrant community spirit.

Ta Phrom

Among the many attractions in Siem Reap, Ta Phrom stands out for its captivating beauty and historical significance.

Overgrown with trees and moss since its abandonment, this ancient temple provides a glimpse into Cambodia’s past, with a touch of Hollywood glamour thanks to its appearance in the “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)” movie.

Where to stay in Siem Reap

The Aviary Hotel

Nestled in the bustling heart of Siem Reap lies The Aviary Hotel, an urban oasis boasting 43 rooms of sophistication and eco-friendly charm.

With its Cambodian twist on modern luxury, the hotel offers hospitality and environmental responsibility in the region.

General Manager Joffrey Thin-Gris, a seasoned boutique hotel management expert, manages the Aviary Hotel.

With a passion for raising industry standards and promoting environmental and social responsibility, Joffrey has spearheaded the hotel’s growth since its inception in 2015.

Currently, The Aviary Hotel is undergoing an expansion project driven by its continued success and Mr Joffrey’s vision for the future of the hospitality industry.

The hotel is focused on making a positive impact on the planet.

In 2023, with its campaign on “Invest in Our Planet,” the hotel developed initiatives such as installing water filters for safe drinking water and investing in energy-generating gym equipment, leading the way in eco-friendly innovation.

Partnering with local organisations like Water for Cambodia and Eco Soap Bank Cambodia, The Aviary Hotel is committed to reducing waste by recycling soap bars and supporting community development initiatives to reduce waste and carbon footprint.

From farm-to-table dining experiences to upcycled furnishings and locally sourced amenities, every aspect of The Aviary Hotel reflects a commitment to mindful and sustainable practices.

By staying at The Aviary Hotel, guests enjoy a luxurious retreat and contribute to a greener, more inclusive future for Siem Reap and beyond. To learn more about their green initiatives, check here.

The Aviary Hotel also offers a birdwatching package until April 2024, allowing guests to observe Siem Reap’s lively avian population.

During the stay, visitors can spot various bird species, including the Black-headed woodpecker, the Blossom-headed parakeet, the Collared Falconet, and many more. /TISG

Read also: Explore nature’s beauty in Singapore’s offshore islands: Pulau Ubin, Lazarus, and Kias

Featured image by Depositphotos