“I’m not sure why you call me ‘daddy’, but thanks anyway,” Lawrence Wong tells commenter

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong responded to some interesting social media comments in a TikTok video late last week, including one from a woman who called him “Daddy”.

In the video, which has gone viral with over 380,000 views, a smiling Mr Wong tells “Daisy,” who had written “thanks, daddy wong!,” in the comments section of a post on February 9, “I’m not sure why you call me ‘daddy’, but thanks anyway.”

Another commenter had asked if Mr Wong, who is not only the Finance Minister but is considered to be the successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong when Mr Lee decides to step down, if he’ll be going to the BLACKPINK concert.

The world’s most successful all-woman K-pop group is set to rock Singapore next month, on May 13 and 14.

“Unfortunately, I’m not going,” replied Mr Wong, who also called them an “amazing band, very successful.”

He then went on to read aloud another comment from a netizen named kellynnn, who wrote, “Fashion icon purr.”

“Kelly, I’m definitely not a fashion icon. You will always see me in the same shirts because when I find something that fits I will buy multiple versions of it, and I think that just makes life simpler.”

It seems to work for Mr Wong, as it did for Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg.

The TikTok ended with the words, “Keep the comments coming!”

Many netizens were delighted with the video, especially younger viewers, to whom, presumably, it was aimed.

“I LOVE THIS GEN Z CONTENT,” was one enthusiastic comment.

Others were delighted with how the minister said “purr.”

As this TikTok appears to be a success, perhaps we can expect similar content in the future.

