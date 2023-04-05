“I hope you accept these suggestions” — Netizen counters Lawrence Wong’s alleged statement on “lack of suggestions” for lessening expenses

SINGAPORE: In response to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong allegedly saying that although there are many “asking for more,” there is a lack of suggestions about lessening expenses, an online user has come up with a few ideas and shared the list online.

The online user took to Facebook on Thursday (March 30) to share a five-item list of ideas on how Singapore can cut back on its spending. “There are many people (who) can give good suggestions. But will you, Lawrence Wong, as DPM not accept these good suggestions–they are as follows.”

First on the netizen’s list was “Cut ministers’ pay by 30 – 50 per cent.”

The second was to “Cut the Prime Minister’s pay by 50 per cent.

Third, to “Cut President’s pay by 60 per cent.

Fourth, to do away with the mayor altogether. “Abolish mayor,” the netizen wrote. “Singapore’s already got ministers in every precinct taking care of the situations. Why need to pay blindly to mayor?”

Fifth, the netizen wrote, “Cut down P. A. Unnecessary spending,” adding, “I hope you accept these suggestions.”

Another online user took to social media a few days before (March 28) to share a similar post. “Forwarded as received,” the post read. “Dear friends and fellow Singaporeans, Lawrence Wong our 4G PM Elect said in Parliament that all he hears are the People are asking for more and more but no one has suggested any good ideas on cutting back or how to reduce spending.”

The list was much longer, with 23 “suggestions.” The list included “Stop raising transport fares every year when the SMRT is swimming in profit” and “Cut down verbiage and give honest answers in Parliament.”

The posts have since garnered many views, shares, and likes.

